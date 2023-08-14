Irina Shayk Is Reportedly Cutting Off Friends For Tom Brady

Irina Shayk seems to be enjoying Tom Brady.

Irina Shayk is someone is has been no stranger to the rumor mill over the years. Overall, the Russian model is quite famous and has been linked to some pretty famous men. For instance, following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, there were rumors that Kanye West was with Shayk. Now, however, the model is currently dating Tom Brady. The two have been seen out and about together on numerous occasions, and they seem to enjoy each other’s company, quite a bit.

That said, whenever you have two famous people together, there are going to be a ton of rumors. Many of these rumors are sometimes espoused by people within the celebrity’s circle. This could be friends, acquaintances, employees, and many more As it turns out, Shayk is hyper-aware of all of this right now. According to Page Six, this has subsequently led her down an interesting path. Now, she is looking to rid herself of anyone who could potentially be a mole.

Irina Shayk Wants Things To Work

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Tom Brady attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Overall, what we mean by this is that Shayk has started cutting off some of her friends. As the tabloid explains, Shayk wants the Tom Brady to work out and she doesn’t want any rumors ruining the relationship. Consequently, she believes getting rid of those who could spill rumors is the best course of action. It is pretty difficult to disagree with this kind of sentiment, especially in today’s social media-obsessed era.

It remains to be seen how this romance is truly going to work out. Although if one thing is for certain, it is going to be easier for Brady to handle it now that he is no longer playing football. This actually gives him the chance to live a semi-normal life. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates on this developing story.

