Irina Shayk’s Alleged Feelings Towards Tom Brady Revealed

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have been stealing the headlines as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that they are currently dating one another. Following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, it was reported that Brady would likely enjoy the single life. However, it seems as though he has already jumped into another relationship. He and Shayk have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and it has felt like they are getting along very well.

According to reports, Irina Shayk even cut off some of her friends amid this romance. No, this was not at the direction of Brady. Instead, it was because Shayk felt like some of her friends might say too much to the media which would in turn scare Brady away. As Page Six reports, it seems like the relationship is going better than anyone would expect. A source recently told People that Shayk is head over heels and even thinks Tom is her dream man.

Read More: Irina Shayk Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Irina Shayk & Tom Brady Remain Together

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 04: Tom Brady attends the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can,” a source revealed. “Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.” At this stage, they are already making time for one another, which is definitely key when building a relationship. While Brady nor Shayk have commented directly on their newfound love, the rumors continue to swirl.

It will certainly be fun to watch how things develop between these two. Of course, Brady is entering his first season of NFL retirement. With the void to fill, perhaps he will be making more time for Shayk. Let us know what you think of this new budding romance, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Tom Brady And Model Irina Shayk Spotted Getting Touchy

[Via]