Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are over a year removed from their 2021 divorce but both are still single as of September 2022. Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, this week, Kardashian explained that she’s “not ready” for anything serious after splitting from Pete Davidson, last month. Kanye, on the other hand, recently ran into his ex, Irina Shayk, at London Fashion Week.

Explaining why she’s still single, Kardashian told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that “a bunch” of men have “reached out” but regardless, she’s “just not ready.”

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“I’m not looking for anything,” she reiterated. “I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and [focus on] my kids.”

She did previously admit that she could eventually see herself dating a “scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney.”

As for West and Shayk, the two were spotted sharing a laugh backstage at the Burberry show. He also said hello to Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Erykah Badu, and creative director Riccardo Tisci.

West and Shayk dated for a brief period after the divorce but called it quits in July 2021.

A source told Page Six at the time that Shayk “likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him.”

Check out Kardashian’s conversation with Kelly and Ryan below.

[Via]