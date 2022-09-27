Kanye West has been focused on rebuilding his Yeezy brand from the inside out. Since dropping his eleventh studio album DONDA 2 in February and going through a public divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ye’ has taken a break from dropping any new music. On Monday (September 26), fans were in for a treat as the “Praise God” rapper previewed a couple of brand new songs during a recent trip to the U.K. for London Fashion Week.

The untitled tracks were produced by singer/songwriter James Blake. Blake took to social media to share a snippet of Kanye blessing the crowd with their unreleased music, tweeting, It’s my birthday and [Kanye] is playing tracks we made I’m good for presents thanks.”

The 34-year old star, who has worked with everyone from Beyonce to Kendrick Lamar, has been vocal about his desire to work with Kanye over the years. After releasing his album in The Colour of Anything in 2015, Blake revealed that Kanye was initially suppose to be apart of the project, but it never happened. “Something was supposed to happen; I don’t really know how to describe how that didn’t work out,” he told Pitchfork. “I wanted Kanye to be on the song ‘Timeless’, but the verse didn’t materialize.”

Aside from teasing new music, Ye also made headlines this week after rocking bedazzled flip flops and socks to the the Burberry show during London Fashion Week. The unusual fit comes on the heels of the mogul publicly blasting both Adidas and GAP in an attempt to end his partnership with them. Last week, Kanye even admitted that media personality Sway did in fact have the answers in 2013 when he told the Chicago native to cut the middle man and fund his own brand. “Sway had the answers,” Kanye shared on Good Morning America.

No word on when his James Blake assisted tracks will be released. Share your thoughts below.