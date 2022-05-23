Donda 2
- MusicJack Harlow Delivers Shocking NSFW Lil Nas X Bars In New Kanye West LeakThe "Donda 2" leaks continue to make the rounds.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West & Future's "Maintenance" From "Donda 2" Leaks OnlineYe and Future connect on the latest "Donda 2" leak.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye Previews Updated Version Of "Security"Ye continues to make tweaks to "Donda 2." By Aron A.
- MusicYe Says He Never Profited Off Of "Donda 2" Stem PlayerThe artist formerly known as Kanye West previously stated that the Stem player generated $2.2M in revenue in the first day.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYe's Lawyers Plan To Withdraw From "Donda 2" Lawsuit, Say They Can't Reach Him: ReportYe might be out of an attorney in his "Donda 2" lawsuit. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Teases New Music With James Blake In London The DONDA star previewed new tracks while rocking bedazzled flip flops. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureYe, Lil Uzi Vert, And Steve Lacy Get Matching TattoosThe three superstars are sporting new ink after dropping projects in 2022.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDenzel Curry Explains Drake & Kanye Criticisms: "Y'all Made Subpar Albums"The Florida emcee argues that Drizzy and Ye had all the resources in the world that he can't access and didn't utilize to them to best of their abilities.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Sued By Famed House Producer Over "Donda 2" Song "Flowers"Kanye West is accused of using an unauthorized sample of Marshall Jefferson's "Move Your Body" on "Donda 2." By Aron A.
- MusicModel Alleges She Twerked Naked For Kanye West & Future In The StudioShe claims Ye was recording "Donda 2" and she alleged that when she got to the studio, she was told to take off her clothes and dance for everyone there.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West & XXXTentacion's "True Love" Has Fans Clamoring For "DONDA 2"Fans are ready for "DONDA 2."By Alexander Cole
- NewsKanye West & XXXTENTACION's "True Love" Arrives On Streaming ServicesUntil now, the "Donda 2" track was only available on Ye's Stem Player.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West & XXXTentacion's "True Love" Gets A Release DateThe song originally appeared on "DONDA 2."By Alexander Cole