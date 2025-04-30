Kanye West Admits He Wants To Reconcile With Producers Amid “Donda 2” Drama

Kanye West's Donda 2 hit streaming services yesterday by surprise, but unfortunately for the Chicago rapper and his fans, it didn't last long. Earlier today, he took to X to share a text message he allegedly received from DeAndre "Free" Maiden. In it, Free seemingly suggests that Ye allegedly didn't have permission from "Boogz" and "Brian" AKA BoogzDaBeast and Brian "AllDay" Miller to use their work.

“He’s owed us money for almost three years now, has refused to pay, yet keeps stealing our work,” the texts reads, “lawyers are getting this taken down within the hour."

“Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to,” Ye tweeted in response. “Managers [shrug emoji].” Now, however, it looks like he wants to make things right. In a follow-up tweet, he said he's interested in collaborating with the producers in the future.

Kanye West New Music

"Really wanna work with Brian and Boogz again," he wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. "Really wanna work this out." Ye even gave Soulja Boy a shout-out, confirming that he'd like to work with him again too. Whether or not that's on the table remains unclear.

In a 2022 interview with Complex, Boogz discussed his relationsip with Ye, describing him as his “teacher” and “sensei.” He also opened up about the process of creating Donda and Donda 2.