Kanye West’s “DONDA 2” First-Week Sales Revealed

Earlier this week, Kanye West's album Donda 2 hit streaming services for the first time ever. Previously, it was only available through his Stem Player after arriving in February of 2022. This time around, the project was released under the artist name DONDA, and some major changes were made to it.

His “Eazy” collab with The Game was removed from the album entirely, for example. There's also a new track with Future called “Mr Miyagi” featuring vocals from Playboi Carti.

The first-weeks sales numbers are now in, according to Kurrco, and Donda 2 has sold 5.9 units its first week. This means at this rate, it would have likely sold around 21K units in a full tracking week, as it was dropped on a Wednesday.

The news comes shortly after DJ Akademiks predicted the first-week sales numbers for the album during a stream. He thought it'd sell about 10K, calling the number impressive considering the fact that Ye dropped it under a different name than usual.

Kanye West Donda 2

"It just goes to show, Kanye's pretty much god," he said at the time.

The first-week sales numbers for Donda 2 also arrive after the Chicago rapper took to Twitter to vent about a dispute with some producers, claiming that the album might be pulled down over it. "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers," he wrote.

His tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of some texts he allegedly received from Free Maiden. “We did not & do not consent to the usage of our work for Donda 2 or ANY Ye project,” one of the messages reads. “He’s owed us $ for almost 3 years now, has refused to pay, yet keeps stealing our work.” The message continued, claiming that the album would be removed within the hour.