Kanye West’s “DONDA 2” First-Week Sales Revealed

BY Caroline Fisher 1395 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West "Donda 2" First-Week Sales Hip Hop News
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Kanye West's album "Donda 2" hit streaming services for the first time, with a few changes.

Earlier this week, Kanye West's album Donda 2 hit streaming services for the first time ever. Previously, it was only available through his Stem Player after arriving in February of 2022. This time around, the project was released under the artist name DONDA, and some major changes were made to it.

His “Eazy” collab with The Game was removed from the album entirely, for example. There's also a new track with Future called “Mr Miyagi” featuring vocals from Playboi Carti.

The first-weeks sales numbers are now in, according to Kurrco, and Donda 2 has sold 5.9 units its first week. This means at this rate, it would have likely sold around 21K units in a full tracking week, as it was dropped on a Wednesday.

The news comes shortly after DJ Akademiks predicted the first-week sales numbers for the album during a stream. He thought it'd sell about 10K, calling the number impressive considering the fact that Ye dropped it under a different name than usual.

Read More: Kanye West Tries To Play Matchmaker And Get Top5 A Date With Sexyy Red

Kanye West Donda 2

"It just goes to show, Kanye's pretty much god," he said at the time.

The first-week sales numbers for Donda 2 also arrive after the Chicago rapper took to Twitter to vent about a dispute with some producers, claiming that the album might be pulled down over it. "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers," he wrote.

His tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of some texts he allegedly received from Free Maiden. “We did not & do not consent to the usage of our work for Donda 2 or ANY Ye project,” one of the messages reads. “He’s owed us $ for almost 3 years now, has refused to pay, yet keeps stealing our work.” The message continued, claiming that the album would be removed within the hour.

Read More: Kanye West Tells Top5 He Can Open For Him In Korea

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Kanye West Sales Numbers DONDA 2 Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Predicts Kanye West's Surprising First Week Sales Numbers For "DONDA 2" 9.4K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Confirms "Donda 2" Was Taken Down Because Producers Are Now Coming After Him 10.6K
Kanye West Producers Donda 2 Drama Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Admits He Wants To Reconcile With Producers Amid “Donda 2” Drama 7.4K
Kanye West Former Manager Legal Dispute Producers Hip Hop News Music Kanye West's Former Manager Refuses To Back Down In Legal Dispute Over His Producers 963