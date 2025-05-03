Kanye West Tries To Play Matchmaker And Get Top5 A Date With Sexyy Red

Kanye West Top5 Date Sexyy Red Hip Hop News
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center.
Kanye West's Drake fandom is one commonality with Sexyy Red, and we presume Top5 might've met her at some point, too.

One of the most unexpected Kanye West link-ups of 2025 is definitely with Toronto rapper Top5, especially due to his Drake connection. Ye and Drizzy have often been at odds, but the Chicago artist is a big fan these days. You know who else loves the 6ix God? Sexyy Red.

Recently, the Yeezy mogul took to Twitter to let off a hot take, one that fortunately did not engage in the typical Kanye controversies that have dominated the year so far. Instead, it saw him play matchmaker and ship two MCs in his orbit.

"I can see Top 5 dating Sexy Red," Kanye West expressed in a seemingly since-deleted tweet, as caught by AkademiksTV on the social media platform. The St. Louis femcee and the Canadian spitter don't really have any link, but their Drake ties would probably carry them to a collaboration. A full-on romance, though, is another story, and not one for us to speculate on.

In any case, this is just the latest example of Ye and Top5 getting closer. Recently, the former approved of the notion that the latter could open for him at his Korea show.

Kanye West Drake Beef

As for the former G.O.O.D. Music boss and Sexyy Red, they don't really have any connection either. We will see if anyone else comments on this or if either referenced artist responds to this shipping.

But we know what all of this could really be about, and that's because of Kanye West's fervent Drake support right now following years and years of tension. During a recent livestream, he revealed his biggest priority right now is highlighting his "Glow" collaborator's defamation lawsuit against UMG over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us."

"And we ain't even in the studio together yet," Ye said of working with the OVO mogul. "I mean, Top[5] was here... We ain't moving on [from the lawsuit]. Yo, we got to really open it up and talk about it. We got to get all the information, lawyers on here talking about it, break down all the nuances of it. Bro, we got to fan the flames on that."

In fact, there are rumors of a Kanye West and Drake album floating around. Sounds unlikely, but 2025 has been pretty unpredictable so far.

