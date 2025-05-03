Drake has been in a lot of bizarre rap beefs throughout the last year in particular, but rarely are they as unclear and random as his supposed feud with Soulja Boy. It's a one-sided affair bolstered by various Soulja rants, but fellow Toronto rapper Top5 is here to speak on The Boy's behalf.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Top berated the Atlanta pioneer. "@souljaboy u wouldn't last in my city.. now shut up," he wrote in one post.

What's more is that both combative MCs leaked each other's phone numbers, according to AkademiksTV on Twitter. "Hey guys. Give this fish a call if you swing that way," Top5 clapped back at Soulja Boy. His retort was more simple, allegedly just posting his contact information on his IG Story with no additional message.

This is the first time the two have clashed, although it's certainly not the first time Soulja dissed Drake. Most recently, things flared up because the "Crank Dat" artist thought the 6ix God dissed him on the leaked Lil Yachty collab "Super Soak." However, Yachty maintained that it was just an homage and not a sign of disrespect.

Drake Soulja Boy Beef

As for Soulja Boy's beef with Drake, things took a turn years after they originally collaborated on "We Made It." Over the years, though, Soulja claimed that Aubrey Graham bit off of him, even if they still had some praise and acknowledgements for one another despite these accusations.

If you're wondering about the most recent update in this saga, it unfortunately arrived without much context. The 34-year-old just allegedly dissed the OVO mogul in a seemingly since-deleted tweet. "You a b*** a** n***a," he wrote. "Keep playing with me im gon show yo p***y a** n***a."

Meanwhile, Top5 is mending other Drake beefs, linking up with Kanye West amid Ye's admiration for his "Glow" collaborator's UMG lawsuit over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us." We will see if Drizzy actually accepts this apology or if it's all a futile effort. We wouldn't really be surprised either way, but we would be shocked if he addresses this Soulja Boy instigation or Top's clap-backs.