toronto rappers
- Original ContentRise & Grind: DijahSB On Kid Cudi's Co-Sign, Non-Binary Representation In Rap & MoreToronto's DijahSB joins us for this week's edition of "Rise & Grind" where they discuss Kid Cudi's co-sign, "Head Above The Waters," and more. By Aron A.
- CrimeRapper Top5 Taunts Toronto Mayor While On The RunTop5 has been on the run for murder since May.By Joe Abrams
- Crime3 Men Arrested For Shooting At Slain Toronto Rapper Houdini's Memorial: ReportAll three men were charged with multiple counts including discharge of a firearm with intent to wound and more. By Madusa S.
- Newsanders Is On One With "Pray For The Day"anders ponders the outcome of all his hard work on the incessantly catchy "Pray for the Day." By Rose Lilah
- Newsanders Returns With "Chaos"Toronto-born artist anders is back with a new project, "Chaos," featuring six new records.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDrake Clarifies "War" Was Not Intended As Diss To Toronto RappersDrake only has love for The 6. By Noah C
- Music VideosMajid Jordan Drop Off Vertical Video For Single "All Over You"Stream the new-new from the OVO duo. By Chantilly Post
- NewsToronto's JETSET Is On His Way To The Top In "Everything"JETSET keeps the drive alive on "Everything."By Alex Zidel
- NewsWorld's Fair Party In Toronto On "Dundas Street West"Nasty Nigel, Cody B. Ware and feature Freaky Franz run through the 6. By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsSmoke Dawg's New "Fountain Freestyle" Is Short, Sweet & HardSmoke Dawg, of Halal Gang, is back and better than ever. By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosDevontée Goes On A Religious Quest In New "Bless" VideoToronto's Devontée finds transcendence. By Brynjar Chapman
- Original Content10 Toronto Rappers To WatchA quick list of dope rappers to keep on your radar from Toronto.By Anders Marshall