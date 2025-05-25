Top5 has mostly been known for his rap beefs with the likes of Soulja Boy and many more, but even fellow Toronto rappers are in his sights. He used to be all cool with Pressa, but the 29-year-old dissed Top in a new Instagram Story caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram.

The Story repost is of a picture of the Canadian MC and a colleague. "@ye did it first so I had to get my bro @dmoney_levels a MAYBACH FOR HIS BDAY!!!!!" Top wrote.

"TOP5 [rat emoji]," Pressa shared regarding his opponent. "These guys get robbed in my city for all they jewelry. & they pay blogs to delete it double L [crying-laughing emojis]."

Then, Pres' posted what seems to be a diss track snippet called "President Choice" on IG. It shows someone who looks to be (or resembles) Top5 dancing in a bra. "Idk why u bring this kid around us @bfrbundog," he captioned his IG Story repost of the clip. We will see if either party ever explains what really happened here, as these two artist have shown each other love over the years.

Top5 Pressa Beef

It didn't take long for Top5 to clap back, although he seemingly deleted most of his responses to Pressa so far. It seems like these were all via IG Stories as well, but take them with a grain of salt regardless.

"Never got robbed in my life," he alleged. "But tell the world how your b***h robbed you for your Ap and BFR CHAIN [many crying emojis]. Tell me I'm lying." "U never hopped in the V for any of your dead homies," Top continued in another post. "All you wanna do is sing Canada goose. Matter fact you never even went to Houdini funeral #LLH."

At press time, the Toronto spitter still has one message up on his Instagram Story that seems to refer to this situation. "I'm done responding to ppl with no motion that are tryna use me as Free Promo. Let's have a positive Week." We will see if Top5 and Pressa link back up or if this marks a big rift.