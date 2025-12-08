Top5 Reveals He Posted Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Because Of Drake’s Ultimate Betrayal

Drake recently promoted Pressa's new album, "Press Machine II," on his Instagram Story and it didn't sit well with Top5.

Top5 has accused Drake of being “disloyal” by posting his rival Pressa on social media. He called out the rapper while speaking with DJ Akademiks during a livestream over the weekend. Their discussion came after Top5 shocked fans by posting a picture of Kendrick Lamar and praising his iconic diss track, "Not Like Us."

"Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music," Top5 remarked. He added that Drake knows they're beefing as well. "Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute," he explained.

After defending Drake by saying that he's "not a rapist," Top5 shared his favorite lyrics on "Not Like Us." He said: "You know that part where he says 'Chubbs' with the 'hand-me-downs?' That's facts."

Akademiks ended the conversation by asking why Top5 didn't reach out to Drake directly. Top5 countered: "When I said this guy's my opp, he wrote... 'I'm trying to make Toronto look good.' I said, 'I'm gonna make L.A. look good tonight.'"

Who Is Top5?

Top5 is a Canadian rapper best known recently for his close relationship with Drake. He's been a social media sensation since his release from prison in 2024 and has gone viral for defending his fellow Toronto rapper on numerous occasions in the wake of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Some of Top5's most popular tracks include "Drill Some More," "Demons," and "Heard of Me."

As for Drake's betrayal of Top5, he promoted Pressa's new album, Press Machine II, on his Instagram Story, following its release on Friday. Despite not appearing on the project, Drake recently worked with Pressa on the unreleased song, "National Treasure."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been having mixed reactions to Top5's breakdown of the situation. "If he is dissing them in that album and Drake knows it, then yeah he is definitely in the wrong, but if he doesnt know, Top 5 is wildin. I always said that Drake’s friends can still listen to Kendrick no problem except NLU cuz thats where he called drake a pdf," one user argued. Another wrote: "This guy said that Chubbs gets Drakes hammy downs fr, He said he secretly listened to NLU and was hiding it to protect Drakes feelings. Ak trying his best PR. Drake caught another L."

