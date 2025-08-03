Kanye West Asks Why Top5 Hasn't Gotten Revenge Yet After London Stabbing



Last month, Toronto rapper Top5 got stabbed in the neck in London. He was overseas to watch Drake perform at the Wireless Festival. Per DJ Akademiks, a masked individual stabbed him while he was talking to fans. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, and seemingly made a swift recovery. In a text conversation with Kanye West, he talked about going to Paris so quickly after being attacked.

"No way you made it to Paris," Ye wrote in their initial conversation. "I want to know what you're thinking in your brain right now." Top5 responded ominously, writing back, "they know I'm coming Ye," with a "lips sealed" emoji.

A couple of weeks after that back and forth, it does not look like Top5 has gotten his revenge on his attackers. In another post from AkademiksTV, who has been documenting the budding "friendship" between Top5 and Ye, they shared another brief interaction.

"You been quiet lately. Did you get your revenge yet?" Ye asked the Toronto rapper. "I watched documentaries about you. It usually takes you 7 days, what's taking so long?"

Top5 responded by saying the people he was looking for were hiding. "My shiesty has been on for 120 hours looking for them," he said. "I HAVEN'T SLEPT IN DAYSSSSSS."

Top5 and Kanye West have had a weird relationship over the last few months. The two seemingly did not get along originally, with Ye calling out The Game for supporting the rapper, despite allegedly threatening Ye over the phone. Shortly after that, the two called each other and worked out their differences. Ye gifted Top5 a swastika chain after their reconciliation.