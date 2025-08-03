Kanye West Asks Why Top5 Hasn't Gotten Revenge Yet After London Stabbing

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 3: Local rapper Top5 looks on from the courtside at a NBA between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors during the Emirates NBA Cup game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
Kanye West has seemingly been waiting for Top5 to get his revenge on the people who stabbed him, and Top5 claims he has been looking for them.


Last month, Toronto rapper Top5 got stabbed in the neck in London. He was overseas to watch Drake perform at the Wireless Festival. Per DJ Akademiks, a masked individual stabbed him while he was talking to fans. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, and seemingly made a swift recovery. In a text conversation with Kanye West, he talked about going to Paris so quickly after being attacked.

"No way you made it to Paris," Ye wrote in their initial conversation. "I want to know what you're thinking in your brain right now." Top5 responded ominously, writing back, "they know I'm coming Ye," with a "lips sealed" emoji.

A couple of weeks after that back and forth, it does not look like Top5 has gotten his revenge on his attackers. In another post from AkademiksTV, who has been documenting the budding "friendship" between Top5 and Ye, they shared another brief interaction.

"You been quiet lately. Did you get your revenge yet?" Ye asked the Toronto rapper. "I watched documentaries about you. It usually takes you 7 days, what's taking so long?"

Top5 responded by saying the people he was looking for were hiding. "My shiesty has been on for 120 hours looking for them," he said. "I HAVEN'T SLEPT IN DAYSSSSSS."

Top5 Kanye West

Top5 and Kanye West have had a weird relationship over the last few months. The two seemingly did not get along originally, with Ye calling out The Game for supporting the rapper, despite allegedly threatening Ye over the phone. Shortly after that, the two called each other and worked out their differences. Ye gifted Top5 a swastika chain after their reconciliation.

Now, Ye is rooting for Top5 to get his revenge against those who wronged him. The Toronto rapper has already been arrested multiple times so far this year. Prosecutors stayed the 2021 first-degree murder charge against him, meaning the legal process has been suspended, but the charge has not been withdrawn or dismissed.

