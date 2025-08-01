Diddy's son, King Combs, recently spoke with Billboard about his father's high-profile criminal trial, in which he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, but guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In the interview, King said that his family is excited for Diddy to get home and explained how they're moving forward.

"We feel like just moving forward with positive vibes, love," King said. "Me? My tape just dropped. I got videos dropping. My sisters got a clothing line coming out. My brother Quincy’s into acting, Justin business. My little sister Chan, she’s in college right now, going to NYU. Baby Love is growing up. So, yeah, just, you know, continuing to live life and just bring positive vibes to the world. I think that’s just the main focus."

He also confirmed that he had just seen his father. "Yeah, I saw him. Of course, it wasn’t in the ideal place," he said. "... We dapped up and all that. At least it’s not like behind the wall, but it’s definitely not it."

King Combs & Kanye West EP

Elsewhere during the interview with Billboard, King Combs discussed his recent collaborative EP with Kanye West, Never Stop. The two dropped the seven-song project on June 27 while awaiting a verdict in Diddy's criminal trial.