King Combs Speaks Out On Diddy's Verdict And New EP With Kanye West

BY Cole Blake 180 Views
NBA: Boston Celtics at LA Clippers
Dec 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist King Combs performs during the game between the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy's son, King Combs, recently spoke with Billboard about his father's high-profile criminal trial, in which he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, but guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In the interview, King said that his family is excited for Diddy to get home and explained how they're moving forward.

"We feel like just moving forward with positive vibes, love," King said. "Me? My tape just dropped. I got videos dropping. My sisters got a clothing line coming out. My brother Quincy’s into acting, Justin business. My little sister Chan, she’s in college right now, going to NYU. Baby Love is growing up. So, yeah, just, you know, continuing to live life and just bring positive vibes to the world. I think that’s just the main focus."

He also confirmed that he had just seen his father. "Yeah, I saw him. Of course, it wasn’t in the ideal place," he said. "... We dapped up and all that. At least it’s not like behind the wall, but it’s definitely not it."

Read More: Diddy & King Combs Using "International" Argument To Try & Drop Alleged Yacht Assault

King Combs & Kanye West EP

Elsewhere during the interview with Billboard, King Combs discussed his recent collaborative EP with Kanye West, Never Stop. The two dropped the seven-song project on June 27 while awaiting a verdict in Diddy's criminal trial.

King Combs told Billboard: "Shout out Ye, too. He reached out to me during a time where, you know, a lot was going on, probably the worst times in my life. And he reached out to lend support and we talked about a Sean John collab. A lot of people may not know, we’ve been was gonna do a Sean John collab. Then we were gonna work on some music and stuff, but we never got a chance to. So, we started talking about the Sean John collab and he said he wanted to do a five-song EP with me. And then from there, I was like, 'Yo, it’s no brainer, of course.' And we just made it happen."

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard, Gene Deal, Slams King Combs For Early Celebration After Diddy Verdict

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
