Former bodyguard Gene Deal publicly criticized Christian Combs, also known as King Combs, for what he labeled reckless behavior outside the courthouse following the federal conviction of his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Speaking in an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Deal expressed concern that Christian’s courthouse antics could harm Diddy’s standing with the court ahead of sentencing. Deal described Christian as removing his shirt, performing push-ups, and jumping around while cameras captured the scene. He denounced the display as “clown behavior” and warned that it could provoke the judge to impose a harsher sentence.

Deal’s comments reflected growing frustration over what he sees as immature conduct at a critical moment. He noted that despite the dismissal of racketeering and kidnapping charges, Diddy’s conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution guarantees prison time.

Gene Deal suggested that Christian’s celebratory mood likely stemmed from the belief that his father’s wealth—and his future inheritance—remains secure. But he argued that such optimism ignores the serious legal consequences Diddy now faces.

King Combs & Gene Deal

Deal went further, warning that Christian’s actions could backfire. “Outside the court, the judge might give him extra time for these antics,” he said.

He portrayed Christian as out of touch with the gravity of the situation. “You ain’t no gangster. You don’t know what a gangster is. You’re a prankster. Stop that,” he said, challenging Christian’s image.

Diddy, born in 1969, remains in custody after a judge denied his bail request on July 2. Judge Arun Subramanian cited the music mogul’s risk of flight and ongoing investigations as key reasons.

The judge also pointed to testimony describing Diddy’s alleged violent behavior, which influenced the ruling. Diddy is expected to serve at least 85 percent of any sentence. A pre-sentencing report is underway, with sentencing scheduled for October 2.

Deal’s remarks underscore how courtroom conduct—and behavior beyond it—can sway legal proceedings. As Diddy awaits his sentence, his family’s public actions could face increased scrutiny.