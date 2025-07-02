There's a belief amongst Diddy and his family that he will get out on bond later today ahead of his sentencing.

Well... they might. It will soon be decided if he will get out on bond before he receives his sentence. He can be going to prison for 20 years since he was found guilty on those two prostitution counts. Time will tell, but King and the rest of the family are going to enjoy this moment.

Christian "King" Combs is incredibly thrilled to see the results of his father's trial. Diddy 's second oldest son spoke with an ABC News reporter outside the Manhattan courthouse with other loved ones behind him. In his address, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked, he shouted out the fans for their support and expressed just how happy he is for his dad.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.