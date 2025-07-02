Christian "King" Combs is incredibly thrilled to see the results of his father's trial. Diddy's second oldest son spoke with an ABC News reporter outside the Manhattan courthouse with other loved ones behind him. In his address, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked, he shouted out the fans for their support and expressed just how happy he is for his dad.
"We love y’all, we love everybody watching. I’m so happy my pops coming home, God bless and God bless the whole world," he said. As he was walking away and dancing the reporter asked him what was going through his head when the verdict was read.
One of his sisters (possibly) answered for King Combs stating simply, "happy and thankful." Overall, it certainly is a great result for Diddy and his kids. Especially considering there was a chance that he could be going to prison for life.
However, he dodged that completely as the Bad Boy mogul was found not guilty on his RICO count. Speaking of being acquitted, Diddy also avoided any sex trafficking charges. However, he is guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy reportedly fell on his knees out of relief. Cheers also rang throughout the courthouse from the rapper's family, and it was even reported that fans of his were pouring baby oil on themselves.
Diddy Verdict
Overall, though, just like the verdict, the reactions from the general public have been incredibly mixed. Boosie Badazz, who's been campaigning for Diddy's freedom, put out a video on his Instagram moments ago. He expressed great relief, especially because King and the rest of the kids get to see their dad again.
Well... they might. It will soon be decided if he will get out on bond before he receives his sentence. He can be going to prison for 20 years since he was found guilty on those two prostitution counts. Time will tell, but King and the rest of the family are going to enjoy this moment.
Read More: Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Review