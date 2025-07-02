Diddy's high-profile federal trial finally came to an end today after almost two months. The jury found the Bad Boy founder guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. They found him not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. As expected, it's been an extremely emotional day for everyone involved, and especially for Diddy himself. According to a courtroom sketch hared by Victor Baez on X, he was seen on his knees in front of his chair with his head down, seemingly praying as the verdict was read.

The people around him, including his family and attorneys, proceeded to hug and wipe tears from their eyes. Each of the transportation charges could earn Diddy a maximum of ten years, depending on how sentencing goes. If this trial had gone differently, he could have faced a much longer sentence, like life in prison.

The mogul and his loved ones aren't the only ones celebrating today, however. Outside the courtroom, a large group of his fans was spotted dancing and pouring baby oil on themselves in response to the big news.

Diddy Verdict

While there are many who are happy about the verdict that was read in court today, there are several others who are incredibly disappointed. This includes some of his alleged victims such as Dawn Richard and Aubrey O'Day.

O'Day shared her reaction on her Instagram Story, making it clear that she's disgusted. "Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she said. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

As for Richard, she released a statement via her attorney Lisa Bloom. “Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs,” it reads. “We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn.”