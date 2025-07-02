Aubrey O’Day Says Diddy Verdict Makes Her “Physically Ill”

Diddy's trial came to a close today after roughly two months. The jury found him not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. While the mogul and his loved ones were quick to celebrate, others made their disappointment known.

This includes Aubrey O'Day, who shared her reactions on her Instagram Story, as captured by TMZ. "Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she said. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

O'Day has been vocal about wanting Diddy to pay the price for his alleged crimes. When he was arrested last September, she took to social media to share a statement. “The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing," she wrote at the time.

Diddy Verdict

O'Day isn't the only person disappointed about the verdict, however. Dawn Richard also shared a statement recently via her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

“Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs,” it begins. “We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn.”

The transportation counts could earn Diddy a maximum sentence of 10 years each. If he had been convicted of the other counts, he could be looking at a far longer sentence, like life in prison. His relief was apparent in the courtroom, as he dropped down to his knees and prayed as the verdict was read. His family also got emotional, hugging and wiping away tears.