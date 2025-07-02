Aubrey O’Day Says Diddy Verdict Makes Her “Physically Ill”

BY Caroline Fisher 248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Aubrey O'Day Diddy Verdict Hip Hop News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Singer Aubrey O'Day attends the debut of Thomas Wylde's "Warrior II" collection at Pacific Design Center on March 12, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
A jury recently found Diddy not guilty of three out of the five charges he was facing, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy's trial came to a close today after roughly two months. The jury found him not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. While the mogul and his loved ones were quick to celebrate, others made their disappointment known.

This includes Aubrey O'Day, who shared her reactions on her Instagram Story, as captured by TMZ. "Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she said. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

O'Day has been vocal about wanting Diddy to pay the price for his alleged crimes. When he was arrested last September, she took to social media to share a statement. “The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing," she wrote at the time.

Read More: Diddy Dropped To His Knees And Prayed Upon Hearing Not Guilty Verdict

Diddy Verdict

O'Day isn't the only person disappointed about the verdict, however. Dawn Richard also shared a statement recently via her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

“Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs,” it begins. “We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn.”

The transportation counts could earn Diddy a maximum sentence of 10 years each. If he had been convicted of the other counts, he could be looking at a far longer sentence, like life in prison. His relief was apparent in the courtroom, as he dropped down to his knees and prayed as the verdict was read. His family also got emotional, hugging and wiping away tears.

Read More: Yung Miami Seemingly Shows Love To Diddy On Social Media After Not Guilty Verdict

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Diddy Dropped To Knees Verdict Hip Hop News Music Diddy Dropped To His Knees And Prayed Upon Hearing Not Guilty Verdict 466
Diddy Fans Celebrate Verdict Baby Oil Hip Hop News Music Diddy Fans Celebrate Verdict By Drenching Themselves In Baby Oil Outside Courthouse 1017
Dawn Richard Diddy Verdict Hip Hop News Music Dawn Richard’s Attorney Admits Diddy Verdict Is A Huge “Disappointment” 526
MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" Live Finale Music Aubrey O'Day Celebrates "Win For Women" After Diddy's Arrest 1083