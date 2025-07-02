Diddy recently told his family that he's "coming home" after his trial's jury found him not guilty on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Wednesday (July 2). The court found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and the current debate now revolves around his possible release from prison.

There are a few possibilities that could result in Sean Combs heading back home, namely a time-served sentence with probation or a bond release ahead of sentencing. In any case, according to TMZ, his team prepared for his possible release by increasing security measures at his Miami, Florida property.

Per multiple sources allegedly close to the situation, the Bad Boy mogul's colleagues upped their presence on Star Island. This includes the entrance to his actual estate and the entrance to the island itself. Reportedly, various paparazzi and other media outlets have already gathered in the area in anticipation of this potential release.

In addition, the outlet's report also claims that Diddy's team prepared a private jet in New York to fly him and his family back to Florida. This is in case Judge Arun Subramanian allows him to return home today following the defense's proposed bond package. The judge and Combs will meet soon to determine this at press time, so we will see what happens.

Elsewhere, reactions to the Diddy verdict ranged from overjoyed triumph to sickened and devastated disappointment. In the case of the latter, former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day delivered some striking reactions on her Instagram Story.

"Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she reportedly expressed. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

However, Diddy still faces many civil cases that might continue to follow him around, even after this federal trial. We will see what comes of those in the near future and beyond. For now, though, people are just focused on this current verdict and what the next steps of the trial will be. In any case, Star Island and the Combs team are ready for it.