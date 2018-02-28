possible release
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Has Fans Begging For Music In Stunning Instagram DumpGet ready Hotties!By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset May Have Just Quietly Shared His Album Release DateIs a birthday present coming our way, courtesy of Offset?By Alex Zidel
- MusicAre 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin Teasing "Without Warning 2?"The three got pretty cryptic on Twitter and some are hoping a sequel is coming.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares Potential Cover Art To Rumored "Eternal Atake" ProjectCould we be getting "Astroworld" and a new Uzi project in the same week!?By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Previews Upcoming EP With Tracks By Jeremih, PnB Rock, & Swizz BeatzMeek Mill looks to be teasing a project called "Legends of the Summer."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper To Address Possible Kanye West-Produced 7 Song AlbumWe'll have some more information about Chance the Rapper's new music tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs The Weeknd Dropping Second EP "We're Alone Together" This Week?Rumors are swirling that The Weeknd is dropping his "My Dear Melancholy," follow up on May 11.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs The Weeknd Releasing A New Project Soon?Could "My Dear Melancholy," be part of a, dare we say, "Trilogy?"By Alex Zidel
- MusicAre Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana Finally Dropping "I Can't Feel My Face"?Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana could be dropping sooner than we think.By Alex Zidel