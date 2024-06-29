The Fugees Are Reportedly Working On A New Album

It would be the legendary trio's first since "The Score".

There are not many hip-hop collectives that you can rank above the Fugees. Even with their short run as a group, the amount of creative talent between Wyclef Jean, Pras Mitchell, and Ms. Lauryn Hill is nearly unmatched. They left an indelible mark on the community through the effortless blending of other genres while also being lyrically sound. The Score is recognized as an essential 1990s record, but also a must-listen for any fan of rap. They laid down so many great tracks like "Killing Me Softly With His Song", "Ready or Not", and "Fu-Gee-La". Now, it seems the Fugees are looking to craft more unforgettable tracks, as they are reportedly working on a new album.

According to an undisclosed source with Page Six, the three-headed monster is ready to make a comeback after 28 years. Following their unfortunate split, Hill, Jean, and Pras all went on to forge their own paths. Only one of them extended beyond the 90s decade, and the other two dropped just one record in 1998. But as of late the Fugees have been performing more frequently under their stage name.

The Fugees Are Making A Comeback?!

According to Hollywood Unlocked, it was around this time last year that they performed at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Additionally, the Fugees made appearances at the Global Citizen’s Festival in Central Park and then the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, later that same year. Now, pretty soon, Hill and the gang are going to be hitting the stage on 21 separate occasions. In August, the tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation is restarting after Hill was forced to cancel her run last year due to a serious vocal strain. Her and the guys will be traveling across the United States as well as Europe. May be that will be the time they record some new music together?

What are your thoughts on The Fugees reportedly working on a new album? How soon do you think this will drop and why? Where do you rank them all time in terms of rap groups? Should it be a project with no features, or should they include some? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding the Fugees. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.