Fugees Reunion Tour Will Continue In 2024, Wyclef Jean Claims

Wyclef Jean recently sat down for a new interview with AllHipHop, and he had a lot of different topics to talk about. One of these is his own musical endeavors and next career moves, but he also spoke on the Fugees' postponed reunion tour shows and whether they'll hit the road together again. Of course, the Haitian legend's word is not super-solid confirmation of this, because we can't really know for sure until the dates are set in stone. But we're very excited about this trek still being in the cards for the group members. Not only that, but the 54-year-old also teased future collaborations with another hip-hop superstar.

"I would say to everybody we’re picking back up on the Fugees tour this year,” Wyclef Jean posited, who recently released the financially conscious single "Paper Right." “If you missed the Fugees last year, catch the Fugees this year. Another big thing I’m excited about is my Netflix movie called Prince of Port au Prince, which is based on my childhood and how I escaped poverty through imagination, so look out for that. That’s going to be amazing. Me and Lil Wayne, we’re in the studio working on some secret, cool music. So, yeah, a lot of good things to look out for in 2024. We’re coming for sure. One hundred percent."

Wyclef Jean & The Fugees Performing In November

Pras Michél, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill of the Fugees at In Concert: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour held at Crypto.com Arena on November 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

In fact, it's curious that Wyclef Jean mentioned these Lil Wayne collabs, because he seems really tight with the Fugees as a whole. He even freestyled onstage with them and performed "A Milli" during a November show, and even other rappers couldn't help but express shock and awe. The Game remarked that this performance gave him chills, and a lot of fans who caught it in person or online seemed to agree. Hopefully there are even more great moments like these for these supposedly upcoming shows.

Meanwhile, this reunion tour falls under some bizarre context thanks to member Pras' legal troubles as of late. While it's unclear how much this will affect these upcoming shows, it seems like everyone will be able to move on just fine. Are you looking forward to these next moves? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for the latest on Wyclef Jean and the Fugees.

