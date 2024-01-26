Pras' Attorney Found In Contempt Of Court Following Rapper's Trial

In April of last year, Fugees rapper Pras finally wrapped up a long-running high-profile trial. He was facing some pretty serious conspiracy charges accusing him of embezzling millions. And after being found guilty last year he could be facing some serious consequences. The jury sent back a verdict of guilty in the federal conspiracy case, though that was hardly the end of the story. Since his conviction, the rapper has been making moves towards getting a retrial.

The primary reason he's seeking a retrial is unhappiness with his legal representation in the first one. Back in October he made some surprising claims about the actions of his lawyer during the first trial. He accused his lawyer of using artificial intelligence to generate a closing statement in his trial. In fact, just earlier this week it was revealed that Pras' retrial was being considered as a direct result of his legal representation. That came as is lawyer plead guilty to contempt of court charges. According to AllHipHop, he confessed to sharing classified documents with with the press during the trial. The guilty plea could work in the rapper's favor at getting a retrial.

Pras' Lawyer Pleads Guilty

Following his guilty verdict Pras had to fight off allegations of being an informant online. While some, like Chuck D, came to his defense he had to face accusations from other popular figures. He even made threats to sue 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving for their comments on the situation last year.

