Pras Michel Is Being Sued By Singer Dante Thomas For Financial Deceit

Former Fugees bandmate Pras Michel is facing some more heavy legal troubles in an already long string of previous visits. This time, the reason he is being brought back is over financial deceit from a past collaborator who nabbed plenty of big hits for him. That man is Dante Thomas, a pop singer who rose in popularity in the early 2000s. Both artists teamed up for a pretty big hit in 2001 called "Miss California."

The track made big waves across the world, with it reaching platinum and gold status in several countries. "Miss California" is also on Thomas' one and only album release, Fly, which came out in '01. He believes that Pras is not living up to his end of the bargain, according to AllHipHop. Thomas claims that besides Pras not following their agreement, the rapper is teasing him that he will never get all of the earnings from the song and album too.

Read More: Polish Karaoke Competition Destroyed Online Over Kendrick Lamar Blackface Performance

Will Pras Be Coughing Up Tons Of Money?

Thomas' efforts to retain his money are obviously turning up no results. He is seeking at least over $1 million in total punitive, liquidated, and compensatory damages. The evidence that his lawyer, Marye Dean Esq, has might help him over Pras. "Pras [informed Thomas] that he did, in fact, have [Thomas’] money that was paid by Warner to Pras and that he wasn’t going to give it to him. Pras boasted that he had powerful attorneys, ‘the same attorney Micheal Jackson had’ and taunted [Thomas], stating that he wouldn’t be able to recover a dime from him." With this developing story, more information will come out on the exact amount that Thomas is looking to collect.

What are your initial thoughts on this situation with Pras Michel and Dante Thomas? With all of Pras' legal issues lately, do you think he will serve time at all? Based on the information, whose side are you on? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Pras Michel and the rest of the music world.

Read More: Pete Davidson Fires Back At Fan Who Accused Him Of Being Racist

[Via]