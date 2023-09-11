Pete Davidson Fires Back At Fan Who Accused Him Of Being Racist

Pete Davidson fired back at an audience member after performing at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night. The fan had accused the former Saturday Night Live star of making a racist joke on stage. According to the U.S. Sun, Davidson returned to the stage after his set with fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney to speak with the audience.

At this point, a fan shouted out that Davidson is a "racist." In response, he quickly fired back "You’re a cunt. Sit the fuck down!" Stewart attempted to calm the situation down by joking "clean up in aisle 3." The three comedians soon walked off stage.

As for the woman's reasoning, a source told the outlet: "He was talking about his realtor, who is black. And he said the realtor was showing him homes, and he called the big room the 'master bedroom'." Davidson then did a bit about himself being "the master," before being corrected by the realtor, who explained that the term is now "primary bedroom" because "master was named after slavery."

The interaction comes after Davidson checked himself into rehab earlier this year. He was battling with his borderline personality disorder and PTSD. “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," a source told Page Six at the time. Speaking with actress Glenn Close during Variety's Actors On Acting, Davidson revealed in 2020: “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it." The latest ordeal also comes after Davidson and his ex-girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, split up. A source for PEOPLE reported that Davidson is "out and about and doing really well," last week.

