racism
- SportsHeat Fan Ejected After Calling Russell Westbrook "Boy"Westbrook and the fan were engaged in a verbal altercation before the fan was ejected.By Ben Mock
- TVJulianna Margulies Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?Explore Julianna Margulies' journey, from acclaimed acting roles to recent controversies, leading to her net worth in 2023.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureDDG Asks Fans To Bash Nail Salon That "Kicked Out" Halle Bailey, Accuses Them Of RacismDDG and Halle might be exaggerating a bit. By Zachary Horvath
- LifeHalle Bailey Accuses Pregnancy Sleuths Of Racism Over Nose Comments"Leave me the hell alone!" the Disney actress told people living rent free in her uterus.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRamona Singer Of "RHONY" Gets Fired From Real Estate Job Over Racism AccusationsThe reality TV star stands accused of leveling a racial slur at a Black production team member while filming Season 13. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVRamona Singer Racism Allegations Grow With Problematic Language: "The Word I Used Was N-Word"In an expose from "Vanity Fair," Singer is facing accusations of using a racial slur when talking to a Black production worker.By Hayley Hynes
- TVErica Mena Calls "L&HH" Out For Filming Post-"Monkey" Debacle, Won't Appear On Racism Roundtable TonightFans of the reality series feel a cast sit down would be much more beneficial if Mena was in attendance.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPolish Karaoke Competition Destroyed Online Over Kendrick Lamar Blackface PerformanceEveryone involved should have known better.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Fires Back At Fan Who Accused Him Of Being RacistPete Davidson got into it with a fan during a recent stand up set.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Sings Defamatory Song About Spice Amid Erica Mena Racism ScandalToni insinuated that Spice deserved these attacks for speaking on Mena's son, and fans debated whether she's right or not in the comments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVLil Scrappy Walks Back Defense Of Erica Mena After Seeing "Monkey" Clip For HimselfThe rapper had intially defended Mena.By Ben Mock
- TV"Love & Hip Hop" Confirms Erica Mena Won't Appear On Next Season Of Atlanta SeriesThis marks yet another L for the reality star this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Big Brother" Contestant Removed For Using N-WordThe contestant was immediately removed from the house, according to reports. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Thinks People Are Overreacting To "Try That In A Small Town"Budden has argued that the controversal Jason Aldean song isn't explicitly racist.By Ben Mock