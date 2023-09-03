Lil Scrappy Walks Back Defense Of Erica Mena After Seeing “Monkey” Clip For Himself

Earlier this week, it was announced that Erica Mena’s time on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta had come to an end. The news broke following the airing of an episode after Mena referred to fellow cast member Spice as a “monkey”. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out over the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” read a statement from the show’s producers.

Fans and the wider community have been mixed about the news. While some see it as justified, others see it as exploitative. “They waited until AFTER they recorded it, edited it, promoted it and aired it. Then fired her months after it happened. They tacky,” one person noted. Someone else who initially defended Mena was her co-star, Lil Scrappy. “I think that’s pretty bozo of them to fire somebody after they set shit up. They set you up and put you…they get you all hyped up.” Scrappy went on to note that he doesn’t even “fuck with Erica” and still thought it was a bad look.

Lil Scrappy Walks Back Defense Of Erica Mena

However, Scrappy’s tone quickly changed. In a later video, the rapper walked back previous comments. “I just seen the clip and that shit’s fucked up. You know, I don’t ever want to wish someone be fired or put in jail or dead,” Scrappy began. “I don’t want that shit for Erica. But she was wrong. Erica Mena was wrong. Erica Mena was wrong….Colorism is real. We do know that. Racism is real. Hate is real.” It’s clear that, with context, Scrappy wanted no part in defending Mena’s actions.

While her comments towards Spice are the reason she is being fired, it’s not the only issue that Mena is currently facing. Last weekend, Mena was arrested alongside some of her co-stars following a drunken altercation. Facing battery charges amid a litany of other crimes, Mena is currently awaiting a court date while out on a $20,000 bond. The ongoing saga remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when they emerge.

