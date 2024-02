Lil Scrappy from Atlanta has garnered a solid following over the last ten years through releasing several mixtapes. He was discovered by Lil Jon, and went on to release his debut album, Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live, at the end of 2006. Lil Jon and 50 Cent produced the album. Scrappy has also worked with Yung Joc, Three 6 Mafia, Young Buck, Young Dro, E-40, Ludacris, 2 Chainz, and Twista, amongst others.