love and hip hop atlanta
- RelationshipsLil Scrappy & Diamond Relationship TimelineAll the highs, lows, and everything in between. By Demi Phillips
- TVErica Dixon Denies Karlie Redd Beef, Calls Her "Fake And Phony""If I go hard for you and I'm really there for you, I expect you to do the same," Dixon says.By Caroline Fisher
- TVLil Scrappy & Bambi's "Love & Hip Hop" Relationship TimelineThe couple’s relationship remains one of the most defining moments on the popularity reality show.By Demi Phillips
- TVSaucy Santana Joins “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” CastSaucy Santana will be joining an impressive cast on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in January 2024.By Cole Blake
- TVErica Mena Says Mona Scott-Young's Trying To "Save Face" Amid Slur ControversyAccording to Scott-Young, she's no longer "in the field."By Caroline Fisher
- TVErica Mena Claims People "Want To Be Offended" By Slur Controversy"I'm just as Black as probably all of you," Mena told her castmates.By Caroline Fisher
- TVErica Mena Dropped From "Hush" Cast As Spice Incident Fallout ContinuesMena has been dropped from yet another project.By Ben Mock
- TVLil Scrappy Walks Back Defense Of Erica Mena After Seeing "Monkey" Clip For HimselfThe rapper had intially defended Mena.By Ben Mock
- TVJoseline Hernandez Arrested On Battery Charges After Big Lex BrawlThe Mayweather and Gotti fight had more than one massive combative incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureErica Banks Joins Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta CastGood for her!By James Jones
- RelationshipsIs Stevie J Still Married To Faith Evans?Stevie J and Faith Evans got married in 2018, but the ups and downs of their relationship leave the status of their marriage up for debate.By Stephanie Harper
- GramMemphitz Claims Reality TV Producer Told K. Michelle To Lie About Domestic ViolenceAfter Kandi Burruss called out Carlos King, Memphitz alleged that his ex K. Michelle told him King "coached her on what to say." By Erika Marie
- TVOmeretta The Great Reveals Why She's Leaving "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"Omeretta says the producers focused more on the "love" and less on the "hip-hop."By Alex Zidel
- Crime"Love & Hip Hop" Star Mo Fayne Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison: ReportKarlie Redd's ex-husband has been sentenced in his PPP Loan fraud case.By Erika Marie
- TVRenni Rucci Argues With Mother: "You Asked My Sister If I Was On Crack!"The pair went at it after the rapper confronted her mother about spreading rumors while simultaneously asking her for money.By Erika Marie
- TVSafaree Causes A Scene & Storms Out Of His Own Baby Shower: WatchSafaree abruptly left his own baby shower and flew to Miami, as shown on the latest episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."By Alex Zidel
- TVSafaree Samuels Gets Scolded By Mother Over How He Treats Erica MenaHis mom says she's both "hurt" and "embarrassed" by his behavior, adding he wasn't raised to treat women in such a way.By Erika Marie
- GramGuapdad 4000 Claps Back At Yung Baby Tate Fan Who Wouldn't Upgrade His Airline SeatsYung Baby Tate shared a message from a fan who works at Spirit Airlines and saw Guapdad there with a woman.By Erika Marie
- TVSafaree Samuels Threatens To Leave "Love & Hip Hop": "Editors Ain't Sh*t"He wasn't happy with the way the show edited the scene involving his daughter falling.By Erika Marie
- MusicSafaree Addresses His Critics: "I’m So Glad I Don’t Give a Sh*t What None of Y'all Think"All in an effort to promote his new song, "Liar," however.By Taya Coates
- TVSafaree Samuels Suggests "Love & Hip Hop" Manipulated Audio In Scene With DaughterHe's catching backlash for a scene where he's seen laughing at little Safire taking a tumble.By Erika Marie
- TVSafaree Gets Visibly Upset When Erica Mena Tells Him She's Pregnant: WatchSafaree wasn't happy to hear that Erica Mena was pregnant with their second child.By Alex Zidel
- GramErica Mena Is In Hospital With Newborn As Safaree Is Spotted Partying In JamaicaMena shared a touching post where she details feeling "guilty, confused and scared" while in the NICU with her baby boy.By Erika Marie