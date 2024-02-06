Lil Scrappy & Bambi's "Love & Hip Hop" Relationship Timeline

Reality television has a remarkable way of weaving together the extraordinary and the everyday. As a result, it pulls back the curtain on the lives of those who grace our screens. For example, there’s the on-again, off-again relationship between the rapper-turned-reality-TV star Lil Scrappy and Adiz “Bambi” Benson, documented extensively on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Let’s embark on the chronological roller coaster of their relationship, from the early days to their eventual divorce.

2013-2014: Crossing Paths

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 05: Lil Scrappy (c), Lil Scrappy's daughter Emani (L), and Bambi (r) attend the Breast Party Ever at Ventanas on October 5, 2013, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Lil Scrappy and Bambi first crossed paths in 2013, on the second season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. While Scrappy is known to be a major protagonist in the franchise, Bambi first appeared as a guest star and a potential love interest for the rapper, Benzino. However, things eventually took an interesting turn when Bambi returned in the third season as Lil Scrappy’s girlfriend. This also occurred just after Scrappy had broken off his nine-year relationship with his ex-fiancé, Erica Dixon.

2015: Bambi Supports Lil Scrappy Through It All

In 2015, Lil Scrappy got into a legal battle with Eric Dixon. The battle was over the custody of their daughter, Emani. He subsequently lost and was allegedly barred from being near his ex-wife due to threats of violence. Moreover, he was ordered to pay child support. Nonetheless, throughout the entire ordeal, Bambi showed support for her man and stuck by his side.

2016: A Brief Break Up

It came as a shock when Lil Scrappy and Bambi broke up in the fifth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Bambi eventually went on to date rapper Alecia Dennis, and it seemed like the end of the couple’s relationship. However, Scrappy took a risk and proposed to Bambi in the season finale. She took him back and accepted the proposal, gaining the support of viewers and fans.

2017: Lil Scrappy & Bambi Say “I Do!”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Lil Scrappy (L) and Bambi attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Bambi appeared on three episodes of the sixth season before she shockingly called off the engagement. Reportedly, her relationship with Lil Scrappy began to sour, leading her to quit the show. Unsurprisingly, this seemed to mark the end of their relationship, finally. Nonetheless, the two surprised the public once again by getting back together offscreen. By September 2017, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

2018-2022: A Growing Family

The couple came back for three episodes in Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. On the show, they announced that Bambi was pregnant with their first child. They returned the next season and chronicled the birth of their son Breland. Furthermore, their journey as parents evolved when they welcomed a daughter, Xylo, in 2020.

Altogether, Lil Scrappy and Bambi continued to share parts of their lives on the popular reality show. By Season 10, they welcomed their third child, Cali. However, things became shaky when Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, found out that Bambi was planning to divorce the rapper. This led to a confrontation between the two women, which became a bone of contention on the show.

2023: Calling It Quits

After six years together, the couple called it quits and got divorced. In September 2023, Lil Scrappy hosted a massive party in Atlanta to celebrate his new single status. The rapper also took to his Instagram page to post a flier inviting everyone to his “Back Outside Divorce Party.” Since then, the former couple has stayed away from each other.

