Tommie Lee Rants About $10K Rent, Stolen Car, And "Earthquakes" As She Prepares To Move

Tommie Lee is fed up.

BYCaroline Fisher
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Tommie Lee never shies away from speaking her mind on the internet, and her latest rant has supporters split. The personality took to social media earlier this week to open up about the issues she's encountered while living in her current place. While some of the obstacles she's faced are all too relatable, others have social media users in shock, and rallying behind her decision to move.

For one, the Love & Hip Hop star says that she's been paying $10K monthly on rent. Surely, it's an exorbitant price to pay for a place to stay, but it hasn't prevented Tommie from having to deal with lax security, noise problems, and more. Commenters can agree that her money would be much better spent elsewhere and are urging her to invest in a home.

Read More: Katt Williams Should Do A Tour, Tommie Lee Thinks

Tommie Lee Is Fed Up With Her Current Apartment

"Why pay 10 thousand for rent when you can be in a house," one Instagram user wonders. Another writes, "Why not a mortgage? $10k for rent wow..." It's unclear whether or not Tommie plans to rent her next place. Fans certainly think she should consider a different plan, particularly considering all the issues she's facing. She says that aside from having her car stolen from the property, struggling to retrieve deliveries, and more, she's also had to put up with daily "earthquakes."

"This f*ckin' house, every day it's an earthquake around this motherf*cker," she explains. "You have an earthquake every day around 1 through 3 o'clock... The whole house shake and I be in here like I'm having a seizure... F*ck this place, bro. I'm out of here tomorrow," she also adds. What do you think about Tommie Lee's latest rant about her current place? What about her revealing that she's been paying $10K per month for rent? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tommie Lee Reveals She's Been In Rehab, Compares It To Jail

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers - Press Conference - Leonardo Royal HotelTVTommie Lee Reveals She's Been In Rehab, Compares It To Jail
"Soul Train Awards" 2023TVTamar Braxton Takes "Accountability" For Called-Off Engagement
Tommie Lee Katt Williams Hip Hop NewsTVKatt Williams Should Do A Tour, Tommie Lee Thinks
Roger Bonds Birthday Celebration Hosted By Stevie JTVTommie Lee Spotted With Tamar Braxton's Ex Following Beef