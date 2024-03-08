Tommie Lee Rants About $10K Rent, Stolen Car, And "Earthquakes" As She Prepares To Move

Tommie Lee never shies away from speaking her mind on the internet, and her latest rant has supporters split. The personality took to social media earlier this week to open up about the issues she's encountered while living in her current place. While some of the obstacles she's faced are all too relatable, others have social media users in shock, and rallying behind her decision to move.

For one, the Love & Hip Hop star says that she's been paying $10K monthly on rent. Surely, it's an exorbitant price to pay for a place to stay, but it hasn't prevented Tommie from having to deal with lax security, noise problems, and more. Commenters can agree that her money would be much better spent elsewhere and are urging her to invest in a home.

Read More: Katt Williams Should Do A Tour, Tommie Lee Thinks

Tommie Lee Is Fed Up With Her Current Apartment

"Why pay 10 thousand for rent when you can be in a house," one Instagram user wonders. Another writes, "Why not a mortgage? $10k for rent wow..." It's unclear whether or not Tommie plans to rent her next place. Fans certainly think she should consider a different plan, particularly considering all the issues she's facing. She says that aside from having her car stolen from the property, struggling to retrieve deliveries, and more, she's also had to put up with daily "earthquakes."

"This f*ckin' house, every day it's an earthquake around this motherf*cker," she explains. "You have an earthquake every day around 1 through 3 o'clock... The whole house shake and I be in here like I'm having a seizure... F*ck this place, bro. I'm out of here tomorrow," she also adds. What do you think about Tommie Lee's latest rant about her current place? What about her revealing that she's been paying $10K per month for rent? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tommie Lee Reveals She's Been In Rehab, Compares It To Jail

[Via]