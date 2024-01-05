Katt Williams Should Do A Tour, Tommie Lee Thinks

The "Love & Hip Hop" alum believes "we need some comedy back in our lives," and what better time to profit off of some laughs?

Everyone's got something to say about Katt Williams having so much to say about so many celebrities on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay show. So much so, in fact, that many of these folks, whether he mentioned them or not, still decided to jump in and talk about how they've enjoyed this sling of takes from him. Moreover, one of these is Tommie Lee, who suggested that the comedian should go on a tour now that there's a lot of new attention and drama surrounding him. "[It's] very RAW if Katt made ah tour for everybody he just talked about..." she wrote on her Instagram Story around Thursday (January 4). "We need some comedy back in our lives... And it'll dismiss that old Kevin Hart video J/S [shrugging emoji] but what do I know I'm just ~Tommie."

Furthermore, we'll see if Katt Williams responds to these demands or if he's just going to let social media do its thing. For those unaware, he blasted Cedric The Entertainer and other comedians, spoke on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case, gave his thoughts on the Kanye West situation, and chastised Diddy for his sexual assault accusations. As for Tommie Lee, she didn't catch any smoke, and hopefully that stays the same if the Cincinnati, Ohio native finds out she's a fan. After all, we know that she has a lot of struggles in her life that don't warrant the microscopic jabs of a media figure.

Tommie Lee's Idea For Katt Williams

However, not everyone is pleased with Katt Williams' statements. Trick Daddy recently fired shots at him for putting other Black people down. "Listen, man, stop talking about other n***as to be relevant in the game and trend," he expressed. "'Cause you was trending today, and I'ma be trending tomorrow on your b***h a**. And I'm with whatever you with, n***a. And every n***a, every comedian, everybody who you told a story [about] got more money than me and you. You on my level, b***h a** n***a. Ha-ha! The joke on you, p***y a** n***a. You ain't funny, you a f***ing joke. Stop making fun of other n***as. Black folk, we have to stop belittling our brothers and sisters to get a platform. To get shares, to get likes, to get views, to trend. We have to stop!"

Meanwhile, what do you think about the Love & Hip Hop alum's proposition? If Williams goes on tour, do you think other comedians will be happy to support? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tommie Lee and Katt Williams.

