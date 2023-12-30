Tommie Lee Reveals She's Been In Rehab, Compares It To Jail

Tommie Lee has been open about her substance abuse issues in the past, but according to her, getting help has been anything but pleasant. While rehab isn't known to be a walk in the park, she says that for her, the experience felt similar to being in jail. She even claims that being in the facility made her want to turn to substances even more, which ultimately resulted in her decision to leave.

"I was in rehab for alcohol," the Love & Hip Hop star began during a recent Instagram Live. "I had to get away from that sh*t, that sh*t felt like jail. I had to take a break, I'mma go back tomorrow though for sure." She went on, describing how staff at the facility took her phone away and noting how pricey treatment can be.

Tommie Lee Shares Her Experience Going To Rehab

"I have to find somebody else," she continued. "The first thing I wanted to do when I got in that motherf*cker was have a drink. Looking at all the people around me, I just needed a drink. When I got past that, it was just like, 'What the f*ck am I doing here, bro? This sh*t is corny. This sh*t is cr*zy.' So I came home, and I popped it with my friend. Judge me judge me, please," she added. "I don't give a f*ck. I'm not staying in a place like that. That sh*t's like jail, voluntarily jail."

According to Tommie Lee, she was only in rehab for around five days, but to her, it still felt like far "too long." What do you think of Tommie Lee revealing that she recently went to rehab for alcohol addiction? What about her comparing it to jail? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

