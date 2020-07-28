Alcohol Addiction
- GossipTommie Lee Reveals She's Been In Rehab, Compares It To Jail"I had to take a break, I'mma go back tomorrow though for sure," Tommie Lee says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYBN Nahmir Explains Why He's Going To Rehab For AddictionYBN Nahmir is battling alcohol addiction.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Recalls Daughter Telling Him He Looked "Pretty" In "SNL" DressThe rapper discussed mental health, using music as therapy before seeking help, and how he has implemented what he's learned into how he approaches fatherhood.By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Nahmir Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction & Sobriety: "It's Not Easy"The rapper shared that he has been struggling for three years and is ready to start a new chapter of his life by getting "help, therapy or even rehab."By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"SNL" Comedian John Mulaney Supported After Entering Rehab For Cocaine, AlcoholThe stand-up comedian has been vocal about his struggles with addiction and sobriety.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEd Sheeran Discusses Hiatus & Addictive Personality: "I Would Drink All Night"Ed Sheeran emerges from his monthslong hiatus to discuss his addictions and mental health.By Erika Marie