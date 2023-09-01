Tommie Lee’s Negative Drug Test Results Don’t Have Social Media Convinced After Recent Arrest

The cast of Love & Hip-Hop are obviously all fond of the spotlight, though lately, the headlines surrounding them have been more chaotic than anything else. Erica Mena and Bambi Benson were both arrested last month after getting too rowdy during a night out in Atlanta. Elsewhere, Tommie Lee was arrested on drug charges after authorities discovered what they believed to be cocaine on her person. Regardless of the allegations brought against her, the 39-year-old has insisted that she had epilepsy medication, and not cocaine, in her possession at the time.

“Stop this nonsense. We’re not going to keep trying to run with this very tired story,” Lee told social media followers after being taken into custody in Miami. “It’s not me, will never be. That drug doesn’t fit my aesthetic at all. STOP IT!!” she added while confirming that she would be taking a drug test. Earlier this week the reality star shared her results with the world, happily declaring that she had no coke in her system via Instagram. “The f**king neighbours done stole the results from the motherf**king drug test,” she noted, explaining why it’s taken so long to see how she did.

Tommie Lee Proudly Shares Her Drug Test Results

Regardless of Lee’s receipts, there are still plenty of people doubting her. “Coke leaves [your body] in three days,” one user pointed out. “Congratulations, [you] didn’t do it in three days stink 😂.” Another chimed in, “Good for her, but also bad for her. Sis, you act like that NOT on drugs?”

Elsewhere in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments, fellow socialite Bobby Lytes spoke out in defence of his friend. “If you know Tommie personally you know that’s the last drug she would ever do! Case closed…”

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what Instagram users are saying about Tommie Lee’s latest drug test results. Are you surprised to find out that the L&HH star allegedly doesn’t partake in cocaine use? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

