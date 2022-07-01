cocaine
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reveals He Lost 40lbs Due To Cocaine Use After Being Cut By The BrownsManziel calledit a "strict diet of blow."By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Responds To “Coke Rant” Allegations: “I’ve Never Done Coke In My Life”Nicki Minaj says she's laughing off accusations about drug use.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKodak Black's Lawyers Call For Drug Charges To Be DroppedIt's the latest move in an attempt to get the rapper home.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsAntonio Brown Blasts Michael Irvin In New Twitter RantThe provocateur accused the commentator and legend of cocaine abuse and questioned his hometown credentials.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipKodak Black's Arrest A Result Of "Too Many Yes-Men," John Gabbana ClaimsEarlier this week, Kodak Black was arrested for cocaine possession among other charges.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKodak Black Attempted To Swallow Mouthful Of Cocaine, Arrest Report RevealsKodak Black was arrested for cocaine possession today.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Under Fire For Drugs Spotted In New PictureThe new mom apparently posted a video that shows what seem like lines of cocaine on a desk, raising eyebrows for many.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuicy J On Never Doing Cocaine: "I Just Felt Like If I Did It, I’d Die”Juicy J's reason for never doing cocaine is surprising.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureTommie Lee's Negative Drug Test Results Don't Have Social Media Convinced After Recent ArrestSome are pointing out that it doesn't take long for cocaine to exit your system in an apparent attempt to invalidate Tommie's sobriety from the drug.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTommie Lee Denies Doing Cocaine After Arrest On Drug Charges, Takes Drug Test"That drug doesn't fit my aesthetic at all," she expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsWhite House Press Secretary Slams "Irresponsible Reporting" Linking White House Cocaine To The BidensKarine Jean-Pierre has made it very clear how she feels about people trying to link cocaine found in the White House to the Bidens.By Ben Mock
- Pop CulturePusha T Sarcastically Blamed For White House Cocaine ScandalPusha T getting blamed for anything and everything, which is super funny.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Has Apparently "Never Done Drugs," Though She "Has Tried Cocaine": VideoBlac Chyna's mother appeared on "The Hollywood Group Chat" podcast to spill plenty of tea this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePrince Harry Recalls Cocaine & Magic Mushroom Use After Princess Diana's DeathThe father of two's "Spare" memoir hits bookstands today (January 9).By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKid Cudi Recalls Going On "2 Week Cocaine Run" After Filming “Frequency” Music VideoKid Cudi recalled being in rehab when the video for "Frequency" dropped on Twitter, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- GossipMississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi37-year-old Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeAnne Heche Had Cocaine, Fentanyl In Her System At Time Of Crash: ReportThe actress is reportedly in critical condition after crashing her car into someone's home, causing it to burst into flames.By Erika Marie
- SportsJaylon Ferguson Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Overdose: ReportThe rising Baltimore Ravens star was found unresponsive last week.By Erika Marie