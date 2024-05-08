Sukihana Taunts JT With More “Cocaine” Allegations After Unleashing Diss Track

Step aside, Kendrick.

Sukihana and JT have been wrapped up in a heated online feud as of late, and unfortunately, it looks like things could just be getting started. It all began when Suki took to Twitter/X following the release of JT's single, "Okay," accusing the City Girl of using cocaine. This jab appeared to come out of nowhere, as just days before, she had shut down rumors that JT dissed her on the single.

The situation quickly escalated from there, as JT fired back with full force. She accused Suki of coming to her birthday party uninvited, claimed that she was only shading her online for clout, and more. "I was finna roast tf out of floptavia aka Ms. Shi**y girl during her coke rant but I’m gone take it to the booth and show you I can really rap," the Baddies star responded. "Bum a** long tittie bed bug looking winchhhhhhhhhhhh."

Read More: Sukihana Disses JT & Lil Uzi Vert On New Track "Cocaine" And Gets Accused Of Transphobia In The Process

Sukihana Continues To Accuse JT Of Using Drugs

As promised, Suki came through with her JT diss track today, fittingly titled "Cocaine." On it, she further accuses JT of drug use, disses her partner Lil Uzi Vert, and more. JT has yet to respond, but when she does, it's safe to say it won't be pretty. Nonetheless, Sukihana continues to add fuel to the fire, recently shading JT in yet another Tweet. "B*tch stop doing coke," she wrote simply earlier today. She also added a link to a Telegram contact called "Trap Depot," telling her, "Here's a plug."

What do you think of Sukihana and JT's beef? What about Suki taking shots at the City Girl and her partner Lil Uzi Vert on her new diss track, "Cocaine"? Did you see this feud coming or not? Do you think JT will respond? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sukihana Claims JT Is A Cocaine User

[Via]

