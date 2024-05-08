Sukihana Disses JT & Lil Uzi Vert On New Track "Cocaine" And Gets Accused Of Transphobia In The Process

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sukihana attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The disses just keep on coming.

Sukihana and JT have been going back and forth on social media as of late. Overall, it seems like Suki has some problems with JT, and it has led to some pretty wild allegations. For instance, Suki has been saying that JT is a cocaine addict. The former City Girls members subsequently said that they were no longer cool with one another. 2024 has been the year of rap beef, and it appears as though Sukihana has been inspired by the diss tracks from Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

On Wednesday morning, Sukihana dropped off a brand new track called "Cocaine." The song is very clearly pointed at JT, and contains a plethora of disses. In fact, the song also takes a swipe at the relationship between JT and Lil Uzi Vert. However, some of the bars are already being called out for including blatant transphobia. "You ain't lying when you say you look like a trans, your n***a only fuck wit you because you look like a man," Sukihana raps.

Sukihana Disses JT

In the comments over at The Neighborhood Talk, one fan noted that transphobia and homophobia isn't going to cut it. "The pure trans and homo phobia isn’t gone slide just cause this is a 'rAp BeEf,'" they wrote. Another fan was simply confused as to why Suki is beefing with JT in the first place. "Listen. Suki you doing too much why you starting all this shit with her?" they said. "Side note you may be better as a diss rapper than anything i can’t lie. But still like JT never did shit to you something’s wrong here." Needless to say, this is a feud that no one expected, yet here we are.

Let us know what you think of this feud between Sukihana and JT, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she went too far with these diss tracks? Is this going to spark a response from JT? What do you make of all the rap beef so far this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

