Sukihana's Baby Daddy Claims That She's Hiding Their Child From Him

Sukihana is no stranger to public drama and it re-emerged recently in a big way. Blogger Tasha K spoke with a man who is alleged to be Suki's baby daddy and he had some inflammatory claims about their interactions. In the clip, he claims that his daughter is being kept from him and even shares a video of the child having to call him in secret. He also claims that Suki is keeping their daughter off of social media deliberately so she doesn't have any way to contact her father. He doesn't provide much explanation as to why Suki might feel all of this is necessary. which is where fans in the comments picked up the speculation.

"Taking your grievances to a blogger and not an attorney means Suki has probably made the correct call 🤷🏽‍♀️IJS. A judge can order visitation but he is also gonna order child support they go hand in hand," one of the top comments on the post muses. Plenty of other comments agree, "The fact that he doin this with Tasha K shows she doing the right thing" another commenter suggests. Others took aim at Tasha herself for even giving him the platform in the first place. "Tasha we don’t know this man and why she’s doing this? Tasha this man ain’t known? We don’t know his history? Tasha just be tryna capitalize off of anyone." Check out the full clip of the allegations below.

Sukihana's Baby Daddy Makes Serious Allegations

This drama comes just a few days after Suki escalated another, entirely different public battle. That's her beef with Mariahlynn, which she recently doubled down on. During a heated Instagram live earlier this week Suki claimed that she's ready for a fight. The pair will see each other during the upcoming Baddies reunion. "I'm gonna f**k you up. When I see you, I'ma trash you," she said in the video.

She was also part of one of the biggest online dramas of 2023 much earlier in the year. A creepy interaction she had with YK Osiris that was filmed by fans sparked massive debate among rap fans online. What do you think of the allegations being made against Sukihana by the man who's supposedly her baby daddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

