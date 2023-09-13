Sukihana Crawls On The Floor And Twerks At The VMAs

Sukihana had a good time.

BYAlexander Cole
Sukihana Crawls On The Floor And Twerks At The VMAs

Sukihana is someone who has become a bit controversial in the world of music. Overall, she is someone who has made a name for herself as a television star. However, when it comes to her music, she delivers some of the raunchiest and sexual lyrics you have ever heard. Ultimately, this kind of lyrical philosophy has allowed her to enjoy quite a bit of success. She and Sexyy Red have proven to be a dynamic duo, and fans are definitely rooting for them right now.

Last night, there was no shortage of female artists being honored at the MTV Video Music Awards. Artists like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and more were given their flowers. Furthermore, a plethora of other artists were invited to watch the proceedings and just have a good time. One of those people was none other than Sukihana. Below, she showcased her black dress which had a plunging neckline and some silkiness at the bottom.

Read More: Sukihana’s Twerking Has Cardi B Begging For Her OnlyFans, Reality Star Reapplies Wig Outside

Sukihana Enjoys Her Night Out

However, Sukihana's antics on the carpet definitely gave way to some controversy. In her first video, she can be seen crawling on the floor and twerking. Some people felt this was disrespectful to the event and that she should have taken it more seriously. Additionally, some people pointed out that this wasn't the red carpet and that she had to have been somewhere else. Although, a follow-up post revealed that she was on the secondary carpet of the event. We know this because she got to link up with Chloe Bailey and a plethora of others.

Whether you like it or not, Sukihana is someone who is here to stay. She is making a big splash, and her fanbase seems to be growing rapidly. Let us know what you think of the star, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Sukihana Links Up With Dr. Umar Once Again

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.