Sukihana Crawls On The Floor And Twerks At The VMAs

Sukihana is someone who has become a bit controversial in the world of music. Overall, she is someone who has made a name for herself as a television star. However, when it comes to her music, she delivers some of the raunchiest and sexual lyrics you have ever heard. Ultimately, this kind of lyrical philosophy has allowed her to enjoy quite a bit of success. She and Sexyy Red have proven to be a dynamic duo, and fans are definitely rooting for them right now.

Last night, there was no shortage of female artists being honored at the MTV Video Music Awards. Artists like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and more were given their flowers. Furthermore, a plethora of other artists were invited to watch the proceedings and just have a good time. One of those people was none other than Sukihana. Below, she showcased her black dress which had a plunging neckline and some silkiness at the bottom.

Sukihana Enjoys Her Night Out

However, Sukihana's antics on the carpet definitely gave way to some controversy. In her first video, she can be seen crawling on the floor and twerking. Some people felt this was disrespectful to the event and that she should have taken it more seriously. Additionally, some people pointed out that this wasn't the red carpet and that she had to have been somewhere else. Although, a follow-up post revealed that she was on the secondary carpet of the event. We know this because she got to link up with Chloe Bailey and a plethora of others.

Whether you like it or not, Sukihana is someone who is here to stay. She is making a big splash, and her fanbase seems to be growing rapidly. Let us know what you think of the star, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

