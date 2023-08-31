Sukihana Links Up With Dr. Umar Once Again

It appears that lightning can really strike the same place more than once. Sukihana was recently spotted again with eccentric educator and activist Dr. Umar Johnson. The two looked quite cozy together at an undisclosed location. Earlier this summer, the pair linked up for the first time. Things heated up between the two after Sukihana tweeted a very explicit post about Johnson. She would later put the words from that post on a track entitled “Grinch.” In it, she described her sexual fantasies. “I wanna choke right now/Put the d*ck in my throat right now,” she raps. “Wanna f*ck Dr. Umar leave him woke right now.”

It led to quite a bit of back-and-forth online between the Love & Hip Hop star and the self-proclaimed “Prince of Pan-Africanism.” At one point, she even suggested that Johnson could be the one who could help “turn her into a wife.” When Johnson finally responded, it seemed he was open to the idea, but business comes first: “As you know, with me, it’s all about politics before the poonani. It’s always revolution over romance. It is always institution building before intimacy. Liberation over lust. Business before the bedroom.”

Are Sukihana And Dr.Umar Dating?

He continued: “We’re not going to deal with the none of the intimacy because that’s nobody’s business, and we not going to be into no intimacy until we get any work done in the first place.” There’s no telling whether their new friendship will turn into anything more, but it’ll definitely be fun to watch. In other related news, Dr. Umar Johnson isn’t the only one who has caught the rapper’s eye.

Sukihana recently shot her shot with Tyler, The Creator, following a picture of him and Sexxy Red surfacing online. The viral photo appears to show off the Igor rapper’s rotund behind. Ever the jokester, Tyler went on to address the photos. “Been hiding it but cat is out the bag. I got a bbl this is not photoshop.” It didn’t take Sukihanna long for her to let him know she liked what he was packing. “I like how Tyler the creator ass looking he might need a little slurp on that dookie shooter,” Suki wrote on social media in response to the picture.

