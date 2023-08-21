Sukihana Stole A Caution Sign During A Wild Night Out

Sukihana is no stranger to sharing surprising stories with fans on her various social media pages. This time it was a tweet that caught people’s attention. “Got so drunk last night I stole this yellow thing” the text of the tweet reads. But it was the attached picture that really got people talking. The pic shows Suki seemingly asleep in bed while holding onto a yellow wet floor sign. While the picture is quite funny, it also got fans discussing whether or not she was in the right for acting the way she did.

In the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked repost of the picture fans debated. “This why I hope the youth don’t look up to her or Sexyy Red” reads one comment. “She had a time last night! Some of y’all so uptight in this comment section” counters another. Others just discussed the decision to take a sign from a bathroom and crawl into bed with it. “Germs all over the bed,” reads the top comment on the post. “Not that disgusting sign touching the bed tho i can’t,” agrees another.

Read More: Sukihana & Webbie Hit The Golf Course With Sultry Snaps

Sukihana Poses With Wet Floor Sign She Stole

Just last week Sukihana released a new single with somebody she’s already become pretty commonly associated with, Sexyy Red. The pair teamed up earlier this year for the track “Born By The River” from Red’s debut album Hood Hottest Princess. Now, they’ve teamed up for another new single called “Hood Rats.” The song is intense and sexually charged giving both artists the opportunity to perform in their element.

Last month, Suki released a new music video and accompanying new version of her “5′ Foot Freestyle.” The freestyle dates all the way back to 2017 but with a recent burst in attention being paid in her direction, she decided to revive it. The video is fittingly raunchy and uncompromising just like the track itself. What do you think of Sukihana getting drunk and stealing a wet floor sign? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sukihana Says She Doesn’t Fit In With LHHMIA Cast Mates: “I Live In My Truth”

[Via]