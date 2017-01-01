Sukihana Lets Her Freak Flag Fly In New “5′ Foot (Extended Version)” Music Video

The biggest names in female rap aren’t necessarily known for being poised and polite. Rather, it’s their NSFW lyrics, surgically enhanced bodies, and revealing outfits that often bring them attention. In the social media age, it’s easier than ever to get it with a simple thirst trap or twerking video. One artist in particular who’s gotten plenty of notoriety (and hate) for her “ratchet” antics is Sukihana. She’s had a rollercoaster of a year so far, but still, the 30-year-old remains true to herself and her wild nature.

One of the biggest songs in her discography, “5′ Foot Freestyle,” remains heavily quoted to this day, with bars like “I’m five foot but my throat 6’6″,” and “Imma f**k your baby daddy and I’ma f**k him again.” It first hit the internet back in 2017, but this New Music Friday (July 21) felt like the perfect time for Sukihana to share the extended version, along with an extremely NSFW visual that finds her throwing a** in the streets with her friends.

Sukihana Extends Her “5 FOOT FREESTYLE”

The non-stop twerking that takes place may be too much for some viewers, however, the Delaware native recently made it known that she’s not here to make other people comfortable. Earlier this month Suki took a trip overseas to London, where she was quick to yell out some vulgar statements when walking past a group of white people who she says were making her uncomfortable with their stares.

Check out the controversial starlet’s super salacious music video here, or add “5′ Foot (Extended Version” to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Do you have a favourite Sukihana song? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put money on his books when my man in the pin

I’ma f**k your baby daddy and I’ma f**k him again

I’ma suck his d**k, without no hands

Spend his bread then f**k yo’ man

