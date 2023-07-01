There are definitely still plenty of munches out there who can’t get enough of Ice Spice and her ever-visible booty. However, after yet another twerking-filled performance at Broccoli City Festival this weekend, the New Yorker is facing criticism for failing to switch up her choreography as her star continues to rise higher within the industry. On Saturday (July 15) a clip of Spice shaking her behind in barely-there booty shorts on stage sparked a debate in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comment section, with Instagram users sharing their thoughts on what the redhead might consider doing to increase her charisma.

“I think it’s time for her to hire Teyana Taylor,” one person suggested. Summer Walker recently took that exact approach as she was facing online backlash for keeping her personality so toned down while singing. Fans have since praised the mother of three for the notable improvements in her work, and they’re obviously hopeful the renowned dancer can help Spice do the same.

Read More: Doja Cat Announces Tour With Ice Spice & Doechii

Ice Spice Hits the Stage at Broccoli City Festival

On the other hand, someone else argued, “Her type of music isn’t supposed to be hype and all over the place twerking. She’s smooth and a vibe.” Even with the messages of support sprinkled throughout, it seems the consensus is that users find Spice’s repetitive antics “boring.”

Interestingly, the new single she recently teased, called “Deli,” is also receiving mixed reactions online. While some are already sharing viral dance videos to the upbeat track, others are pointing out that it’s not entirely dissimilar to others that Spice has released. Not only do they want to see her learn new choreography, but they’re also hoping that the rap diva can switch up her flow as she continues to grow.

Read More: Ice Spice Films “Deli” Music Video In Booty Shorts With Stacks Of Cash

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to Ice Spice’s Broccoli City Festival performance. Do you think the 23-year-old could benefit from hiring Teyana Taylor to coach her on improving her stage presence? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]