Ice Spice Accused Of Fat-Phobia By Fans After Response To Twitter User

Whenever Ice Spice is met with either fair or exaggerated criticism online, she always knows exactly how to effectively clap back... for the most part. Still, given her most recent response to a Twitter user, fans expressed disappointment in her choice of retaliation. "Either let her work with someone who can help with her performing and stage presence or send her back to the Bronx. Pls," the critical listener captioned a video of the New York rapper performing her latest single, "Think U The S**t (Fart)." Then, she retorted with, "while we're being constructive-" and posted a picture of the woman who roasted her live show, specifically a mirror selfie.

Furthermore, in comparison to Ice Spice's other clapbacks, many fans took issue with the lack of clarity here. Is she insulting her looks, her outfit, her body, her camera angles... or is it all of the above? In any circumstance, some folks thought the 24-year-old took things too far and might even be fat-phobic if she meant it as a dig to her body. Perhaps she didn't take this seriously in the first place and just wanted to troll a fan, but it's fair to say there are much better ways to make your message clear without it being at the expense of someone's physical appearance.

For example, Ice Spice could've just specifically roasted the outfit or photo angle, but instead, the vagueness leaves a lot of room for negative interpretation. In fact, she should probably focus that energy on her alleged rap opponents instead of towards potential fans who just want quality entertainment and don't deserve the smoke. Of these potential match-ups, the "Deli" hitmaker's current big target seems to be Latto thanks to speculation over back-and-forths via song snippets and social media responses. It's all just in the rumor mill for now, but if something concrete happens, it'll surely cause pandemonium in the rap game.

Meanwhile, with her new album Y2K set to drop later this year, there's no telling where she'll take things next. Will the Batman to RIOTUSA's Robin keep working with their Jersey drill sound or will this be a new artistic leap with plenty of smoke to spare? Drop your predictions in the comments section down below. As always, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Spice.

