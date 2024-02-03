Ice Spice Accused Of Fat-Phobia By Fans After Response To Twitter User

While "Princess Diana" may not have intended to come off so serious, a lot of people took issue with her bringing appearances into the fold.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show

Whenever Ice Spice is met with either fair or exaggerated criticism online, she always knows exactly how to effectively clap back... for the most part. Still, given her most recent response to a Twitter user, fans expressed disappointment in her choice of retaliation. "Either let her work with someone who can help with her performing and stage presence or send her back to the Bronx. Pls," the critical listener captioned a video of the New York rapper performing her latest single, "Think U The S**t (Fart)." Then, she retorted with, "while we're being constructive-" and posted a picture of the woman who roasted her live show, specifically a mirror selfie.

Furthermore, in comparison to Ice Spice's other clapbacks, many fans took issue with the lack of clarity here. Is she insulting her looks, her outfit, her body, her camera angles... or is it all of the above? In any circumstance, some folks thought the 24-year-old took things too far and might even be fat-phobic if she meant it as a dig to her body. Perhaps she didn't take this seriously in the first place and just wanted to troll a fan, but it's fair to say there are much better ways to make your message clear without it being at the expense of someone's physical appearance.

Read More: Ice Spice Catches Heat For Sharing Asian Edit Of Herself

Ice Spice Draws Backlash From Fans After Mocking Twitter User (See Comments)

For example, Ice Spice could've just specifically roasted the outfit or photo angle, but instead, the vagueness leaves a lot of room for negative interpretation. In fact, she should probably focus that energy on her alleged rap opponents instead of towards potential fans who just want quality entertainment and don't deserve the smoke. Of these potential match-ups, the "Deli" hitmaker's current big target seems to be Latto thanks to speculation over back-and-forths via song snippets and social media responses. It's all just in the rumor mill for now, but if something concrete happens, it'll surely cause pandemonium in the rap game.

Meanwhile, with her new album Y2K set to drop later this year, there's no telling where she'll take things next. Will the Batman to RIOTUSA's Robin keep working with their Jersey drill sound or will this be a new artistic leap with plenty of smoke to spare? Drop your predictions in the comments section down below. As always, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Spice.

Read More: Ice Spice Describes Crying After Taylor Swift Reached Out To Collaborate

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.