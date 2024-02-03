Ice Spice Hits Out After "Pretty Girl" Cameo In Latto's "Weak A**" Snippet

Ice Spice has renewed her beef with Latto during a Spaces AMA this week. while answering fan questions, Spice went off about Latto playing the music video for "Pretty Girl" in the background of a recent video. "Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet? I thought it was fake, I thought it had to be AI but no. Like be bold, but if you're going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet?" Spice off to the collection of shocked listeners.

This latest barrage from the Bronx rapper comes after she dropped "Think U The Shit (Fart)" in which she took direct shots at Latto. It's still unclear what caused the beef to initially kick off. However, fans immediately drew battle lines. Latto is yet to directly respond to both Spice's new single and the latest comments about the surprise cameo in her latest snippet. Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, beefing isn't the only thing that Spice has been up to. Starry, the Pepsico-owned soda brand, recently dropped a teaser for their upcoming Super Bowl ad featuring Ice Spice. The 15-second clip is packed full of references, "Stop, you play too much," Spice tells her off-camera date playfully, calling back to her signature lead-in of "Stop playing with them, RIOT". Elsewhere, the aforementioned unseen date convinces Spice to him her iconic "grahhh". However, most intriguingly of all, the teaser ends with Spice implying that she has just spotted her ex walk into the bar where she's located.

The 24-year-old rapper has been fairly private about her dating life. She did confirm to the LA Times in October 2023 that she was in a relationship. However, it's most likely that the full ad will see Spice's ex being either a famous person or another soda that she ditched in favor of Starry. It's unlikely that the tea is really going to be spilled about her dating life. Despite this, the full ad will drop on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11).

