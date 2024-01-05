Ice Spice's Brother Claims Opponents Taunt Him With Rapper's Lyrics During Football Games

Joey Gaston, the younger brother of Ice Spice, has revealed to Complex that opposing players and fans often taunt him with his sister's lyrics during football games. “Defensive ends, they sack me, and they like, ‘You thought I was feeling you?’ I was playing in the semifinals of the playoffs. Second half we’re getting ready to go on the field. I hear the student section like, ‘all right, he’s coming, he’s coming.’ They start clapping and saying ‘we love Ice Spice’ clap clap ‘we love Ice Spice. Next drive, I threw a touchdown and I went to the sidelines and I started clapping," Gaston told the outlet.

Gaston plays for Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle, NY. A dual-threat QB, Gaston is considered one of the top players in the state but does not appear on ESPN's Top 300 recruiting list for his class (2025). HotNewHipHop was unable to find any evidence that Gaston has received any scholarship offers at this time. However, he has reportedly garnered interest from USC.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice appears to be ramping up towards a huge 2024. On Christmas Eve 2023, the rapper's flag (a modified American flag in pink with an image of Spice) was spotted flying over the headquarters of Capitol Records. While the meaning of the flag was unclear, fans hoped it meant that Spice would be dropping her full-length debut in 2024. This comes after hints from her long-time producer, RIOTUSA, that the album might be coming this year.

Of course, a massive 2024 would be the logistical next step for Spice, who enjoyed a major breakout year in 2023. This included getting her own drink at Dunkin Donuts. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck try to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11. Furthermore, an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman.

