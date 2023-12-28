Ice Spice Surprises Kai Cenat With A Christmas Gift

Ice Spice surprised Kai Cenat with a Christmas gift, sending the streamer her newly-released chia pet merch. While Cenat was very excited to receive a gift from Spice, he was slightly confused by the gift. After closely inspecting the gift, Cenat declared that it didn't look too much like Spice at all. Regardless, he was very happy to have received something from the high-profile rapper. 202 has seen Cenat's star grow exponentially. He has streamed with the likes of Offset and Nicki Minaj. The latter shattered his single-stream viewing record. He has also done some working directing music videos and released a short film with Lil Yatchy.

It wasn't the only mixed reaction that Cenat gave while opening gifts. Cenat was very confused when opening a gift from Nike. After opening up a brand new pair of shoes, Cenat admitted that he was expecting a cake from the shoewear giant. Cenat tore through a whole bunch of gifts from fans and brands as part of a special Christmas stream to open all his presents.

Kai Cenat Reviews Ice Spice Dunkin' Collab

Furthermore, 2023 has seen a lot of back and forth between Cenat and Spice. Back in September, Cenat reviewed Spice's Dunkin' Donuts collab live on stream. After an exaggerated performance and subpar Spice impression, Cenat finally tried the drink. He gave the pumpkin spice combo an 8-out-of-10 before jokingly asking his chat what the secret ingredient was. This led his chat to respond things like "a-- juice" and "p-ssy juice".

Meanwhile, Spice added a Boston legend to her efforts to promote her new collab with Dunkin' Donuts. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck try to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11 while an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman.'

