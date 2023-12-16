Kai Cenat Unveils New Chain For His Birthday

Kai Cenat has unveiled an iced-out new chain to celebrate his 22nd birthday. The diamond chain also includes a large pendant shaped like a four-leaf clover. The chain comes courtesy of Eliantte and Cenat appeared blown away by the design. However, not everyone online was a fan. "Can u tell me why they had to put all them lights on it,and it still wasn’t shining😂," one person commented.

"Bro it’s just a fuckin chain that you can’t take with you when you die. N-ggas in the background like they never saw jewelry before 😂😂😂😂," added another person. Regardless of the online hate, Cenat seemed pretty happy with his gift and appeared to have an enjoyable birthday overall.

Read More: Kai Cenat Trolls Rubi Rose With Temu Birkin Bag

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Kai Cenat

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj brought out Cenat as well as AMP member Fanum at her recent concert. The move came a few days after Minaj joined Cenat for a wild livestream on his channel. Minaj was loving the chaotic vibes and wealth of attention. At one point, Minaj sent chat wild by furiously twerking at the camera. Minaj is coming off the success of her new album, Pink Friday 2. The project, her first in five years, is expected to shoot to the top of the Billboard Album Chart this week. However, things got a little weird after Minaj left. One of the streamer's friends took a moment to smell the chair that Minaj had been sitting on. While Cenat and his crew found it hilarious, most commenters online thought it was weird and childish. "N-ggas is weird, I swear they been doing this since middle school," one person summarized on Instagram.

Furthermore, the pair broke Cenat's single-stream viewership record. According to Stream Charts, the stream peaked at 348,593 viewers. Cenat typically averages around 34K for a regular stream. His previous record was just over 306,000 viewers. Did you catch the stream? What did you think? Who do you want to see Cenat stream with next? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Disses Elliott Wilson For Kai Cenat Criticism, 50 Cent Chimes In

[via]