Nicki Minaj Twerks Up A Storm On Kai Cenat's Stream

Nicki Minaj just released Pink Friday 2 after a five-year album hiatus. Overall, this album has had a bit of a polarizing response. Her biggest fans love it, however, the casual listeners are a bit disappointed. Regardless, this album is set to sell 200K units in the first week. Moreover, it is going to be the top album on the Billboard charts, which is a huge accomplishment. That said, Nicki is feeling good about the album, and she is still coming through with some extra tracks for the hardcore fans.

Last night, Nicki found herself in Kai Cenat's house for a highly-anticipated stream. Kai has been trying to link up with Nicki for a while. The feeling has been mutual as Nicki has actually shown a lot of love to the streamer. Well, we finally got to see them in a room together, and it was a whole lot of fun. Overall, Nicki got to meet Kai's mom and sister, while also meeting his friends. Furthermore, they attempted to dance to her track with Lil Uzi Vert, which led to a nice dance lesson. However, Nicki ended up twerking instead.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Lets Loose

In the clip above, you can Minaj trying to do the infamous "Just Wanna Rock" dance. While she hits it for a second or two, she then goes into a furious twerk session. It was a cool moment as all of Cenat's friends seemed to be taken aback by how laid back Nicki was. She was open and honest throughout the evening, and the two had great on-camera chemistry. It was a treat for both Kai and Nicki's fans. After doing collabs with artists like Offset as well, it seems like Cenat is well on his way to getting even more rappers on his broadcast.

Let us know what you thought of the stream between these two, in the comments section below. Who should Kai have on his stream next? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Praises The "Barbie" Movie